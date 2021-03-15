Cartagena has a long work week ahead of it to regain strength, and incidentally prepare well for the tight stretch of games that will be presented in the next fifteen days. The team will face four very finals to maintain the category, three of them against direct rivals for salvation.

The Albinegro team has a ten-day hiatus without competing, since last Friday’s appointment against Ponferradina (1-1) and the next one on the calendar, on Monday 22 at the Carlos Belmonte in Albacete. The squad rested yesterday, they will train today, they will take a break tomorrow Tuesday and they will not stop again until they play against ‘Alba’. Meanwhile, the entire board of directors took advantage of the afternoon yesterday to see Cartagena B live at the Cartagonova.

The match against Albacete is the first of the four finals. That same week of March 22, Cartagena will host a Malaga on a roll, who have linked three victories in their last four games and have taken off from the lower-middle part of the table. The appointment will be on Saturday 27, at 8.30 pm.

Only five days later, LaLiga has set matchday 32 during the week. Thus, Efesé will have a key exit to the La Romareda stadium on Thursday, April 1, to play against a very direct rival like Juan Ignacio Martínez’s Zaragoza, who also has a hard time getting out of the bottom. That meeting will begin at 9:00 p.m. It will be broadcast openly on the ‘Gol’ channel.

Cartagena will close this direct calendar against Alcorcón, on Monday 5 at Cartagonova, at 7:00 p.m. In this section there are more than 3 points at stake.