The vote of women supposes more than 50% of the electoral census and a booty in the form of votes that each of the main political forces tries to monopolize. The left tries to monopolize this fishing ground for votes, although it is greatly affected by the release of a thousand sex offenders on account of the legal effects of the ‘only yes is yes’ law.

Meanwhile, the right is divided between a PP that has promised to abolish the Ministry headed by Irene Montero but guarantees that if Alberto Núñez Feijóo governs, the fight for equality will be guaranteed. Vox goes further and is committed to erasing any legislative vestige in this area of ​​those approved during this legislature. These are the Equality measures proposed in their PSOE, PP, Sumar and Vox programs.

Sánchez: “I don’t know, he will take a step back”

The socialist program is the one that dedicates the most pages to equality, up to 27. Those of Pedro Sánchez fight with Sumar for the feminist vote, something that has been evident throughout the legislature and that has led to the recognition of the PSOE candidate by the errors in the ‘only yes is yes’ law drafted by Irene Montero’s Ministry of Equality, but later approved by the entire Council of Ministers and which led to lower sentences for more than a thousand sexual offenders, something more than difficult to explain to the progressive female electorate.

The PSOE proposes to abolish prostitution and surrogacy -the only party that includes it in its program-, to ensure wage equality because “it is impossible to talk about autonomy, equality and freedom if women continue to depend economically on men” and includes guaranteeing by law parity between men and women in the Council of Ministers, electoral candidacies, in constitutional bodies or in the boards of large companies. The socialist program also stresses that “a step back” will not be taken in the face of sexist violence. “It is one of the main structural problems of the country, to which we must respond forcefully and with economic, material and human resources, from governmental and institutional responsibilities, and also from democratic and feminist commitment,” underlines the PSOE

The PP will eliminate the ministry but guarantees continuity

Alberto Núñez Feijóo has already advanced that he will abolish the Ministry of Equality and that he will assume those powers himself. He puts the bandage before the wound since Vox, his potential government partner, already demanded in advance to suppress these councils in which the PP and those of Santiago Abascal govern after 28-M. The program of the popular goes succinctly on its measures for equality. Four pages that are divided into two blocks.

In the workplace, Feijóo is committed to «promoting employment and entrepreneurship of women; move towards a balanced presence in managerial positions; take firm steps in terms of co-responsibility, and combat the gaps that still remain in the workplace. The PP program emphasizes that an organic law will be approved for trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation, although it does not speak of a prohibition of prostitution: “We will persecute pimps and the economic benefit obtained from this activity by third parties,” it is marked. Regarding gender violence, Feijóo affirms that technologies will be perfected to monitor restraining orders or that justice will be reformed in compliance with the Istanbul Convention, which establishes that violence against women is a violation of human rights. It is the same agreement that Santiago Abascal said he did not know about in an interview on June 29 on RTVE.

Education in schools and awareness campaigns

Yolanda Díaz, the only candidate among the four main parties, trusts a good part of her electoral luck to the female and leftist vote, a field in which she competes face to face with the PSOE. In Sumar’s program it appears that the subject of Equality is applied in public education, which from a part of the right is defined as “indoctrination”. women’s rights, which refer to equality and the gender perspective as «gender ideology», specifically Sumar. The continuity of the Ministry of Equality is also defended at all costs, whose head Irene Montero, on the other hand, has been banned from the lists of the leftist coalition, according to a complaint from Podemos. PP and Vox have promised to suppress this portfolio if they govern.

See also What is cricket? Everything you need to know about this English sport A referendum to “remove all gender legislation”

The equality policy will be one of the main obstacles to overcome between PP and Vox in the event that the polls grant a sufficient majority to the right to govern. Those of Santiago Abascal defend suppressing the Ministry directed by Irene Montero, something in which they agree with the popular ones. But the radical right goes much further in its program than what appears in that of the PP. Vox promises to “eliminate all gender legislation and that establishes labor differences between Spaniards.” Those of Abascal assure that in order to repeal the laws approved by the coalition government, they will demand to call a referendum according to article 92 of the Constitution so that “the Spanish people” decide whether to put an end to “this violation of equality, rights, liberties and the presumption of innocence of all Spaniards”. This includes repealing the Comprehensive Law against Gender Violence.