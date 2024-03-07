cFour players from the Vélez Sarsfield club were reported to court for alleged sexual abuse of a 24-year-old girl in San Miguel de Tucumán, head of the Argentine province of Tucumán.

The accused are the Uruguayan nationalized Mexican goalkeeper Sebastián Sosa, the Paraguayan midfielder José Ignacio Florentín and the Argentines Braian Cufré (defence) and Abiel Osorio, a promising 21-year-old forward who scored the winning goal on Tuesday for the 'V' against the Central Rosary.

All have been preventively separated from the professional team, within the framework of Vélez's protocol for action in cases of gender violence, as reported by the club in a statement this Thursday.

“Given the seriousness of the complaint, the Board of Directors of Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield immediately made itself available to the Justice of Tucumán to provide all the information and relevant elements to be able to contribute to the investigation and clarification of the case and determine the corresponding responsibilities. “, reported the Buenos Aires entity.

This was the complaint against the four Vélez players

The events occurred on Sunday, March 3, when the team was in the northern town for their League Cup match against Atlético Tucumán, corresponding to the eighth day of the competition.

Invited by a series of messages exchanged between Sosa and her on the social network Instagram, the woman went to the Hilton hotel at midnight after the duel against the 'Dean', which ended 0-0.

Shortly after, Osorio, Cufré and Florentín would join, with whom they shared a few cans of beer and a few drinks of Fernet – a well-known national cocktail based on an alcoholic drink of Italian origin and a cola soft drink.

After that, the young woman began to feel dizzy and lay down on one of the beds. According to the victim's version, from that moment on the abuse occurred and, after a few hours, when she was able to recover, she left the room and requested a vehicle through an application to return to her home.

Three days later, the young woman went to the Crimes Against Persons Division of the local Police to file a complaint and handed over the clothes she wore that night for analysis.

Now the Prosecutor's Unit for Abuse Against Sexual Integrity Number 1 of Tucumán will be in charge of handling the case. According to local media, he has already requested protocol evidence from the victim and images from the security cameras at the scene.

With Efe

