Real Zaragoza will face Burgos Club de Fútbol next season for the first time in its history, founded in 1994 and re-founded from the old El Plantío team, Ibiza, whose sports director is Fernando Soriano from Zaragoza, Amorebieta, who will play their home games in Lezama, and Real Sociedad B, also known as Sanse. The four will debut in the Second Division in the 2021-22 course after achieving their promotions just a month ago and the balance of Real Zaragoza against the debutants in these eight years in the silver category is six wins, a draw and a defeat in his first game.

The Aragonese beat Llagostera 0-1 in the 2014-15 campaign. In 2016-17 they beat UCAM Murcia 1-0 and drew 2-2 at La Romareda against Reus. A season later they also beat Lorca 0-2, while in 2018-19 there were two other victories, both 2-1, against Rayo Majadahonda and Extremadura. In 2019-20 there was the only defeat against Fuenlabrada by 2-1 and this season just concluded Zaragoza returned to the path of victory against Logroñés by 2-0.

But the balance worsens if you take into account the two matches per season against each newcomer in the category: eight wins, five draws and three losses. And the results of the second round include two wins against Lorca and Extremadura, four draws against Llagostera, Rayo Majadahonda, Fuenlabrada and Logroñés and two defeats against Reus and UCAM Murcia.

In the next season, Zaragoza will face four more debutants, half of those they have faced so far since their relegation in 2013 and double against those they played in 2016-17 and 2018-19, a record up to the date from which the system of playoff promotion to First Division in 2010-11.