SHOT: police spotted four unidentified aircraft in New Moscow

Four unidentified aircraft were spotted in New Moscow. It became known Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to him, unidentified objects in the sky were seen by police officers during patrols on the night of Friday, March 10. They were spotted near the Planet of the Apes Zoo. It turns out that exactly law enforcement officers noticed around midnight.

Earlier, residents of Izhevsk, Yoshkar-Ola, Perm and Kazan noticed a fall of a luminous object similar to a meteorite in the sky. Then the Leonid meteor shower peaked in the regions.

Prior to this, an unidentified object over St. Petersburg was captured from the tallest building in Europe – the Lakhta Center. The sparkling object captured on the video was rapidly descending on the city.