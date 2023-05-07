Sunday, May 7, 2023, 11:54

















One of the most hated household chores is ironing clothes. To ensure that your clothes do not lose their good appearance or get damaged, you should clean your iron from time to time. It seems like a simple-maintenance appliance, but more than one hates the time to clean the iron for fear of damaging it.

Believe it or not, there are many cases in which the iron can dirty your clothes because they are not in good condition. This appliance must also be cleaned, since a large number of agents can accumulate that affect its proper functioning. One of the most common enemies of your iron is limescale, in the case of steam irons, since the heat ends up evaporating the humidity and lime dust is produced that dirtyes the holes in the appliance.

Another reason why the iron can get dirty is due to a simple oversight, you forget to lift the iron and the clothes get stuck or the base burns, these stains are more difficult to clean. To be able to clean this appliance without problems, you just have to follow a series of tips.

Tips for cleaning the clothes iron

1. Vinegar



Cleaning vinegar is known as one of the most widely used remedies to get rid of dirt from almost any item. It is a great solution to clean internal water circuits. You must pour equal parts water and vinegar into the tank before connecting the iron. It is then plugged in, allowed to heat up, and the button is selected to release the steam. Thus, all the dirt that is being cleaned with the vinegar will come out. Then use a clean cloth to clean everything that is coming out of the iron.

When the clean liquid comes out, you must let the iron cool down. Then, refill the tank with only water, remember that it is distilled so that it does not get dirty with limescale. Repeat the operation to clean any vinegar that may remain.

2. Salt



Spread a few sheets of newspaper and a good handful of coarse salt. She plugs in the iron and hopes it has heated up. Then she rubs the base of the iron against the salt to try to clean it. Then, wait for it to cool down and, if there is still dirt, rub it with a clean, dry cloth on the plate to clean it.

3. Laundry detergent and aluminum scouring pad



If your iron has burned you can use an aluminum or stainless steel scourer. You must be very careful not to scratch the surface. You can also use laundry detergent or dish soap.

4. Vinegar and baking soda



If you haven’t been able to clean the iron well after it burns, you can mix a little baking soda with vinegar and spread the mixture on a cloth. Then the plate is rubbed with it and the stains end up disappearing completely.