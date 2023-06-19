The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that four tourists from Moscow did not get in touch in the mountains of Karachay-Cherkessia

Four tourists from Moscow did not get in touch in the mountains of Karachay-Cherkessia. About it reported press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the republic in Telegram.

The group has been registered. She entered the route on June 12 from the village of Arkhyz and was supposed to complete her journey on June 21 in the village of Nizhniy Arkhyz.

The daughter of one of the tourists turned to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. She explained that at the appointed time her father did not get in touch and disappeared. Three rescuers of the Arkhyz search and rescue unit of the Russian Emergencies Ministry went out to search.