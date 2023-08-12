IFour French tourists are missing in Guatemala. As the French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Friday evening, the four French were “last seen” on Wednesday in the north of the Central American country. A six-year-old child is said to be among them.

Guatemalan authorities announced on Friday that the people had disappeared in the jungle of Tikal, near the border with Mexico and Belize. The two women, aged 40 and 68, as well as the 41-year-old man and the six-year-old boy, were part of a family, the statement said, to which BFMTV refers. A warning message was sent to the French embassy in Guatemala.

The ancient Mayan city of Tikal is considered one of the most important surviving Mayan cities, one of which survives, among other things, is a temple. Around 900 BC the first settlements arose in the area, where up to 200,000 people lived at peak times. The decline of Tikal began in the year 900 AD – the reasons have not yet been finally clarified.

The area around Tikal is a national park and a World Heritage Site. However, the Foreign Office urges caution when traveling to Tikal, which is in the middle of the jungle. “The risk of robberies also exists in principle in tourist centers such as Antigua, Flores, Tikal and on Lake Atitlán. […] The danger of robberies and of going astray is not to be underestimated there.”