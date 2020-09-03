Not far from the starting point of the massive detonation in Beirut a month ago, the Lebanese army found a further 4.35 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate. The state news agency NNA reported on Thursday, citing a statement by the military.

The August 4th explosion is said to have been caused by large quantities of the same chemical that had been stored in the port for years without safety precautions.

Army engineers inspected four containers near the port entrance at the request of the port’s customs authority, the NNA report said. These are said to have “contained a lot of ammonium nitrate” – about 4.35 tons. Army engineers “dealt with it,” it said. At first there was no more detailed information.

In the devastating explosion in early August there were at least 190 People killed come, more than 6000 were injured. Large parts of the port have been in ruins since then. Surrounding residential areas were massively damaged and in some cases completely destroyed. (dpa)