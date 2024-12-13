On August 31, the continuity of the medium was not certain. Now he has won over Ancelotti





The Kroos march, Both because of the unexpectedness of it and because of the damage of the goodbye itself, it is being one of the factors with the greatest impact in this roller coaster season for Madrid. There is no one like him,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only