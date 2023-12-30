Saturday, December 30, 2023, 10:47

















With the arrival of the Christmas holidays, it is also common for some to decide to use firecrackers, rockets or fireworks to celebrate these dates. However, the noise and noise they produce can cause pets to feel distress due to their developing sense of hearing and experience certain symptoms such as drooling, howling, panting or even experiencing anxiety attacks.

The fear of firecrackers by dogs and cats originates because they consider them as a threat that arrives without warning and, therefore, it is much easier to make them panic. In addition, it must also be taken into account that there are two influencing factors. One is, obviously, that it is a loud and unexpected noise, but also the smell. And since they have more developed senses, all these stimuli can be really terrifying for them. Also, for dogs

Therefore, to prevent your pets from suffering in these situations, it is important to follow a series of recommendations so that they feel safe and as calm as possible. In the case of dogs, their instinct leads them to try to escape this threat. Therefore, it is not advisable to leave them in open spaces because they will try to escape. However, being locked up at home, their anxiety reaction is caused by their inability to run out. From Tiendanimal, they give a series of ideas to calm your pets in these cases.

What to do to calm your pet if it hears firecrackers



– Act calmly and do not leave them alone. By noticing the company of an acquaintance, his anxiety could be reduced. In addition, it also helps that if they bark or seem nervous, do not scold them or yell at them, as this will only make the situation worse.

-Move it away from the area where the noise comes from. If you are in a house, you can close the windows and doors and try to isolate them.

– Do previous exercise. By doing physical activity before they have to face these stressful situations, they become more tired and, therefore, calmer.

– Prepare a comfort zone so that they feel that it is their refuge. To do this, choose an isolated place or in your own carrier using your bed and leaving food that you like. And it is best to leave them their space.