Summer heat doesn’t just affect people; electronic devices, especially smartphones —which are the ones we usually carry with us—, also suffer from it. In fact, this is the time with the most breakdowns: one in three occurs during the months of July and August, according to a survey carried out by Portaltic/EP. And most are due to careless use suffered by the terminal with situations of heating, humidity and, of course, carelessness of the most varied. And the reality is that (almost) all of them are avoidable.

keep it out of the sun

Exposing the mobile phone to the sun will cause it to rise rapidly in temperature, affecting its operation. In fact, the specification sheets of all electronic devices list their optimal temperatures for use, which, in the case of smartphones, is usually between 0 and 40º. Above that range there is a good chance that your battery will be damaged (something that happens after 50º), the screen will explode or your electronics will be affected. If you notice that they get too hot, it is necessary to turn them off until they have recovered a normal temperature.

Charge the battery without a case

It is completely normal for the mobile to increase its temperature while charging, especially when using fast or wireless charging modes. But if it exceeds certain limits, measures must be taken: two of the most effective are removing the case when charging and avoiding its use while connected to the current.

In any case, many devices incorporate standard measurements: for example, in the terminals samsung, the screen brightness and the speed of the device automatically decrease and even close apps and only the emergency calls function remains available. In the iphoneFor its part, charging slows down or stops until it cools down, the screen dims or turns off, and the antennas go into a low-power mode that causes coverage to drop.

Avoid demanding too much

Making intensive use of the device causes the degrees inside it to rise. In case it is very hot, it is advisable not to demand too much from them doing tasks such as playing games or editing images and videos, and even experts suggest taking more forceful measures such as reducing screen brightness, disconnecting Bluetooth and GPS, closing applications if are not used, deactivate the data, etc.

Don’t put it in the water

Most likely the smartphone have some type of certification that guarantees its resistance to water. But, beware! Although technically it can be submerged, many manufacturers warn: it is a feature designed to avoid accidents and not so much to bathe with the mobile on the beach or in the pool. Always keep in mind that certification tests are carried out in a laboratory and with fresh water, and both salt and chlorine can damage them. So whoever wants to use them during their baths, better do it with a specific sealed cover.

