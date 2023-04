Vitalii Merinov posted photos of the military action on his Instagram account | Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Four-time world kickboxing champion Vitalii Merinov died at the weekend in a Kiev hospital from injuries sustained in combat with Russian troops in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine.

Merinov, who had joined the army as a volunteer shortly after the Russian invasion in February last year, had already been wounded in the leg. Recovered, he returned to combat and fought to the death. He was married and had a two-year-old daughter. According to Ukrainian authorities, at least 262 athletes have already died as a result of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, one of Kiev’s arguments for the exclusion of Russian athletes from the Paris Olympics in 2024.