Four-time Olympic champion Tikhonov called the Paris Olympics a disgrace

Four-time Olympic biathlon champion Alexander Tikhonov criticized the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. His words are quoted TASS.

The former athlete called the competitions an outrage. In his opinion, Russian TV channels needed to show the Games. “Where someone was raped, where someone was robbed. The culture of Europe is dying, what will remain is architecture and monuments,” Tikhonov believed.

The opening ceremony of the Games took place on July 26. Greek media called it the collapse of civilization because transvestites were portraying the Last Supper. The event was also criticized by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. American billionaire Elon Musk expressed a similar opinion.

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Russians and Belarusians have been admitted to the Games as individual neutral athletes. A total of 15 Russian athletes will compete in the French capital.