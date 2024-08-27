Ciudad Juárez— In two separate operations, municipal police arrested four alleged thieves, who were caught inside homes where they entered to steal objects, reported the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, Adrián Sánchez.

In a first action, Ana Alicia MM, 31, and Jesús Alejandro MM, 28, were arrested on Manuel Gómez Morín y Bustamante Avenue, after being caught stealing a bicycle and other objects from the yard of a home.

On the other hand, Julián Gabriel JJ, 26, and Brandon Rubén HA, 20, were arrested on the streets of Portal del Papayo and Puerto Tarento, in the Portal del Roble neighborhood, accused of stealing appliances from inside a home.

The four alleged offenders were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the Northern District.