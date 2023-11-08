Home page World

A teacher is threatened with a weapon at a school in Hamburg. There was a similar incident at a second school. Four students have been caught – and toy weapons have been confiscated.

Hamburg – Four students were arrested after threats against teachers at two Hamburg schools. Initially only one incident was known in which a teacher was said to have been threatened with a weapon. A person stood in front of her and aimed a weapon at the woman, says police spokesman Holger Vehren. The police arrested the four students aged 12 to 14 in the evening. According to the information, two toy weapons were seized from them. The investigators initially did not provide any further details.

Emergency services are standing in front of the Blankenese district school in Hamburg in a threatening situation. Two young people or children should © Bodo Marks/dpa

Two of the students are suspected of being responsible for the crime that has already become known that morning. According to the police, they threatened the teacher with a weapon in a classroom at the district school in Hamburg-Blankenese. The school with 1,000 students was then searched by the police. One by one, all the children were taken to a nearby Bundeswehr barracks.

Similar threat situation in Bahrenfeld

In the evening it became known that there was a similar threat situation at the Mendelssohnstrasse school in the Bahrenfeld district in the early afternoon. The situation at both schools was calm again in the evening.

The teacher in Blankenese is said to have been threatened when she was teaching almost 20 students in an 8th grade. What the perpetrators wanted from her is unclear. They then fled. According to the information, a total of around 400 police officers were involved in the operation at the district school. It was only after more than four hours that the police gave the all-clear. The first reports frightened parents. dpa