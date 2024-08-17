Ciudad Juárez— Agents from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested four teenagers for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of carjacking with violence, reported Adrián Sánchez, spokesperson for the agency.

The intervention took place after municipal elements followed up on a call to the 911 emergency number where they reported the theft of a black 2017 Volkswagen Jetta vehicle.

When interviewed, the victim identified himself as a driver of a digital transportation platform who said that his vehicle had been taken from him by his passengers, who threatened him with a gun and two knives.

Following the accusation, a search operation was carried out in the area and a car that met the description previously provided was located at the intersection of Italia and Santander streets, in the San Antonio neighborhood, which was driven by four teenagers who were stopped.

During a preventive inspection, which was not approved, a plastic pistol was found, as well as two knives, which they used to commit the robbery. Once they were fully identified, they were arrested.

After being read their rights, the four teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, were brought before the corresponding authorities for their alleged participation in the commission of the aforementioned crime.