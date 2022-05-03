The Wild Rift Open Latin America is about to start its playoff phase, where four teams will seek to be crowned champions and get a pass to Wild Rift Iconswhere the best in the world will meet face to face.

The North Region will be represented by STMN Esportswho stood out in the Open Qualifier with a completely restructured roster for the new splitalthough they will not be the only ones on the scene.

Vatra Gaming It will also seek the crown and has the foundation for it, since it was one of the eight best classified teams, finishing sixth last season.

For its part, the southern region will also bring heavyweights, starting with Furious Gamingthe best team in Open Qualifier and the group stage.

Along with them comes Leviathanwho was left with the desire to be champion last season, but who worked hard to go for maximum glory this year.

How will the Wild rift Open Latin America playoffs be played?

The action will kick off on May 5th with STMN facing Furious Gamingand with Leviathan measuring itself against Vatra Gaming. From these confrontations the following will be derived.

The winners will meet on May 6, while the losers will seek a second chance on the same day.

Those who are victorious in both games they will compete again on May 8 for the long-awaited ticket to Wild Rift Icons.

The World Cup for this game will take place next June 14 in Madrid, Spainwhere the maximum champion of the world will be defined.

The participants are yet to be defined, but you can now bet on your favorites in Latin America.

Who do you think will represent the region? Will it be Vatra, Furious Gaming, STMN or Leviathan? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks for more news.