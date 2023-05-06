At the time, Juventus paid 80 million euros for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic, whom they saw as the natural replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Portuguese forced his departure from the club. The Serbian’s time with the Turin team began in an excellent way as soon as he left Fiorentina for Vecchia Signora, however, as the days went by, the sporting level of the very young scorer has dropped dramatically.
More news about the transfer market in Europe
Between injuries, loss of play and also discontent with the club’s coaching staff, Dusan has not had a good season. It seems that the striker has wanted to leave the Italian club and Serie A in general for months, since his intention is to get a change of scenery and be able to rescue his career. That being the case, the Italian club also sees the sale of him as an excellent financial solution and there are many teams in Europe that are considering making an offer for his services.
The Gazzetta dello Sport from Italy anticipates that the teams that have probed the future of Dusan are Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Newcastle United and finally Aston Villa who wants to make a significant investment under the management of Mateu Alemany. The player understands that Real Madrid will not knock on his door, so he will analyze the other teams that offer him a change of scenery. Those from Turin are expected to enter between 60 and 80 million for his transfer.
#teams #Europe #rescue #version #Dusan #Vlahovic
Leave a Reply