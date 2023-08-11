Four citizens of Syrian nationality have been arrested in the cantons of Vaud and Neuchâtel, located in western Switzerland, on charges of provide support to a terrorist group. The news was confirmed today by the Attorney General of the European country.

The ages of the detainees range from 28 to 57 years, and are under investigation for their alleged involvement in activities in support of a terrorist organization linked to Jabhat Al-Nusrathe defunct Syrian branch of the jihadist group Al-Qaeda.

According to the official statement issued, this police operation is part of three legal proceedings that have been carried out between January and September of last year, that is, 2022.

Of the defendants, three of them resided in the western canton of Vaud; one of them did so temporarily as an asylum seeker. Meanwhile, the fourth individual was in a similar situation in the canton of Neuchâtel, also in the western part of the country.

According to Switzerland, the detainees were carrying out activities in support of a terrorist organization linked to Jabhat Al-Nusra.

The competent authorities of the cantonal police forces, together with the Federal Police Office, carried out searches in seven addresses during the operation.

The defendants are currently in the custody of the Swiss General Prosecutor’s Office, awaiting a decision on whether or not they will be subject to pretrial detention.

