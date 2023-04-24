Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

Young girls in particular compulsively tear their hair from their heads and eat it. The so-called Rapunzel syndrome can have serious consequences.

Frankfurt – Many think of the fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm when they hear the name Rapunzel, in which the beautiful Rapunzel lets her long, magnificent hair down from the tower. Although Rapunzel Syndrome is named after it, it doesn’t have much in common with the fairy tale, except that hair plays a central role in both cases. And these are life-threatening in the case of Rapunzel syndrome.

An eleven-year-old girl is reported by the French Agence France-Presse (afp) brought to the Opava clinic (Czech Republic) with severe abdominal pain. During the emergency surgery, the doctors suddenly discover a matted clump of hair in the girl’s stomach. They report a lump the size of a beer mug. But how could so many hairs get into the stomach?

Rapunzel syndrome is a mental illness. The affected people tear their hair out and then eat it. This often causes severe abdominal pain. © Westend61/IMAGO

Those affected by Rapunzel syndrome have these symptoms

The doctors at the clinic in Opava diagnose the rare Rapunzel syndrome in the eleven-year-old. It is a mental illness in which those affected first compulsively pull out their hair (trichotillomania) and then eat it (trichophagia). This creates loud medical journal so-called trichobezoars. These are clumps of hair that can form in the stomach as a result of this psychosomatic illness and cause discomfort there. Those affected often suffer from the following symptoms:

stomach pain

nausea

Vomiting food to red or black-brown blood that looks like coffee grounds

weight loss

The hair can get noisy Doctors newspaper accumulate not only in the stomach or in the intestines and lead to pain and indigestion. Undigested food residue often gets stuck in the hairball. This can lead to an intestinal obstruction or inflammation of the peritoneum. In a few cases, there are complications that loud medical journal lead to the death of those affected.

Young girls are particularly often affected by Rapunzel syndrome

Young girls often suffer from Rapunzel syndrome. The cause of the disease is not yet clear, but it can be loud Springer Medicine associated with other mental illnesses such as depression or bulimia. Those affected often suffer from a lack of self-esteem. The number of young people suffering from depression is increasing. The corona pandemic has also left its mark on children and young people. The demand for psychotherapy is constantly increasing.

The disease was first discovered in 1968. A 16-year-old girl suffered from the same ailments as the 11-year-old in the Opava Clinic. Rapunzel syndrome often remains undetected for years because many sufferers try to hide the disease.

Treatment of Rapunzel Syndrome

Surgical intervention to remove the tufts of hair is not sufficient to treat the disease successfully. This is followed by psychotherapy, which helps those affected to give up the compulsive behavior. In some cases, additional medication is used. In addition, many suffer from nutrient deficiencies as a result of vomiting food. Food cravings can be the result of a lack of nutrients.

However, the fairy tale has one thing in common with the report of the eleven-year-old girl: Both Rapunzel’s story and that of the eleven-year-old girl have a happy ending at the end. The girl survived the operation well, according to the Opava Clinic. She is now being treated psychotherapeutically and psychiatrically. (mima)