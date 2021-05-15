The possibility of go through Germany to visit Angela Merkel. But the restrictions imposed by that country forced the stopover to be suspended: Berlin requested isolation for several days due to the fierce advance of the pandemic. Next week, Alberto Fernández and the chancellor will speak by videoconference.

The same happened with Moscow, another destination that was analyzed although with much less probability than the German capital. But the agenda of Vladimir Putin, Bounded, like Merkel, by the COVID, they quickly discarded its inclusion in the itinerary.

Alberto Fernández’s first tour of Europe in times of coronavirus left, at least in health terms, a satisfactory result: four swabs for each member of the entourage, including the President himself, which were negative.

They did not have the same success in Mexico, last February, in Fernández’s visit to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which had been bumpy since the previous one: 48 hours before, the president ordered to ask him to resign. Ginés González García for the VIP vaccination scandal, revealed by this newspaper, and he got the senator off the plane Jorge Taiana and the deputy Eduardo Valdes, immunized in the anteroom of the former minister’s office in the Health building.

He just landed in Mexico City, a couple of days before the tour, as part of the advance, one of the heads of the presidential custody, of the Federal Police, tested positive for COVID. He had to be isolated for ten days, and separated from the entourage.

This time they were, in total, four swabs for Alberto Fernández and the most senior officials of the delegation: Minister Martín Guzmán, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and secretaries Julio Vitobello, Guillermo Oliveri and Juan Pablo Biondi. All six are vaccinated. The Secretary of Worship was the last to be immunized, about a fortnight ago. Gustavo Béliz only joined on Wednesday, in Italy.

The first was in Buenos Aires, before flying to Europe. Later in Madrid, in the residence of the embassy, ​​in the Salamanca district. And two more in Rome: a quick one, on Thursday morning in the hotel room, before the audience with Pope Francis, and a PCR test in the afternoon, in a reserved room on the ground floor.

The rest of the delegation -collaborators, the president’s doctor, custodial personnel of the Federal Police and Military House, and protocol, about thirty in total, also swabbed four times: in Buenos Aires, Lisbon, Madrid and Rome.

It is the first time that the Casa Rosada has deployed a large delegation outside Argentina since the coronavirus surprised the planet. Part of the entourage experienced firsthand the different sanitary restrictions of the main European capitals.

Paris, the third stopover, of less than 24 hours, was the most restrictive city: in a process of gradual deconfinement – on the 19th, terraces, cinemas and museums were reopened – the French capital maintains until that day a curfew from 7 pm. Starting next week, it will be from 9 at night.

The presidential collaborators were almost unable to tour the city. The restaurants for now only serve delivery, and the hotel that hosted the delegation did not even have a cafeteria service in the bar. Just a short walk from Biondi and Vitobello, the one who made the most of his time: He went out for a run through the Retiro Park in Madrid, and it was dispatched in Rome, like the rest, which does have a circulation restriction from 10 at night, but with little control.

Guzmán turned himself in at dawn on Monday in Madrid, which last weekend celebrated with a street party the end of the unconfined, to walk. He went out with his three collaborators to walk around the Paseo de la Castellana, which leaves the Spanish capital in the middle.

Madrid was completely empty at dawn. The minister, the most active of the tourHe walked a few blocks and returned to the ambassador’s residence, which housed the entire delegation. A time of relaxation in the middle of the complex negotiations with the Monetary Fund. Away, at least for a few days, from the inmates of Buenos Aires who have him in the center of the storm.