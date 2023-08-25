Four suspects must appear in court in Utrecht next Friday for threatening and insulting writer Pim Lammers. The case is before the police judge in Utrecht, a spokesperson for the author confirms on Friday.

Lammers resigned his assignment for the Children’s Book Week in February because he had received death threats. The threats followed online attacks against the author over an adult story he wrote nearly a decade ago about the relationship between a teenage boy and his trainer.

The fuss arose after a Christian lobby group, presenter Monique Smit and model Kim Feenstra shared a few sentences from the story online and without any context.

The Central Netherlands police announced at the end of May that they had identified five suspects in the case. The police stated from the start that they take this case 'very seriously'. "Threat is a serious and criminal offense. Free speech is a great asset that we want and must protect and guard."

Lammers finally read the poem he had written for the Kinderboekenweek, about the love of parents for their children, at the Boekenbal in early March. The writer and his work received a standing ovation.

