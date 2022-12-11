UpdateFour of the six suspects arrested in Brussels on Friday for possible corruption at the European Parliament (EP) have been placed in pre-trial detention by the judge. Among them is the former Vice President of the European Parliament, Greek Social Democrat Eva Kaili and her partner Francesco Giorgi

Belgian media report that former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri also remains in custody, as does an unnamed lobbyist. All four suspects are charged with membership in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption.

The case concerns alleged bribery by ‘a Gulf state’ with money and gifts from people in or around the EP. Several people have been arrested for this in Belgium and Italy since Friday. The searches, mainly aimed at EP employees, also found 600,000 euros in cash. Digital information and mobile phones have also been confiscated.

Oil state Qatar has been cited in most media as the main payer of bribes, but the name of Morocco has also surfaced in Italian media.

‘Significant Gifts’

Qatar, which is currently making the news frequently as a World Cup organizer, would have wanted to buy influence in the EP in order to appear in a more positive light. “It is suspected that large sums of money or substantial gifts have been paid to third parties with a political and/or strategic position within the European Parliament in order to influence Parliament’s decisions,” the federal prosecutor’s office writes in a press release on Sunday.

Qatar, meanwhile, is fighting the allegations. In a statement, the Arab country strongly denies having done anything wrong.

Two of the six persons arrested on Friday by the Federal Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Police have been released today. It concerns the father of Eva Kaili, who was arrested when he left a Brussels hotel with a suitcase full of cash. The Italian Luca Visentini, who holds top positions in the world of international trade union organizations, has also been released under certain conditions by the investigating judge.

Tip of iceberg

A house search was carried out at the home of this Walloon socialist Marc Tarabella on Saturday evening, Belgian media reported in the meantime. The 59-year-old politician lives in Anthisnes, about 25 kilometers south of Liège. The search found, according toKnack‘ and ‘Le Soir’ took place in the presence of Roberta Metsola, the Christian Democratic Maltese President of the European Parliament. Investigators from the Federal Police’s Central Anti-Corruption Service (CDBC) seized a computer and mobile phone. Tarabella was not arrested.

Transparency International (TI), an international anti-corruption organization, said this was just one of many incidents, the tip of the iceberg. According to TI, a culture of impunity has prevailed within the European Parliament for decades, with weak financial regulation, flawed control mechanisms and a complete lack of independent ethical oversight. “The EP thinks that ethical (…) rules only apply to others,” said TI.