The four men, who were arrested in Haiti, will appear before a federal judge in Miami on Wednesday, the Justice Department said in a statement. The three are charged with “conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States.” They face a life sentence in prison.

Moïse was killed with twelve shots on the night of July 7, 2021 at his home in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince. About 20 Colombian mercenaries and several Haitian-Americans with dual citizenship are believed to have been involved.

Three men were previously transferred to the US in connection with the murder.

#suspects #extradited #investigation #assassination #Haitian #president