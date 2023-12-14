During a major anti-terrorist operation, four suspects were arrested in the Netherlands and Denmark for preparing an attack. The Danish authorities reported this at a press conference on Thursday, international news agencies write. This concerns one arrest in the Netherlands and three arrests in Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the situation “very serious.” Nothing further has been released about the identity and plans of the suspects. It is also not known where the suspect was arrested in the Netherlands.

The arrest of the suspects coincides with the increase in the threat level in the Netherlands, which was scaled up from level 3 (significant) to 4 (substantial) on Tuesday. The National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security spoke of a “real chance” of an attack.

In Denmark, the threat level has been at level four out of five for some time. According to Danish authorities, the risk of terrorist attacks in the country increased further last year because activists deliberately damaged Qurans. The police said at the press conference that they saw no reason to further increase that level. However, the police will have a more visible presence at various locations.

