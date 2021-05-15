Four transport ships from the Second World War were found at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the words of Konstantin Bogdanov, the leader of the expedition that discovered the ships.

The ships found were participants in the Tallinn Breakthrough – the evacuation of the main forces of the Soviet Baltic Fleet from Tallinn to Kronstadt. Two of them were sanitary – “Kalpaks” No. 524 and “Alev” No. 511. Other vessels found were transport “Järvamaa” No. 547 and transport “Hatis Kronvalds” No. 563.

All of them were found at depths of 40 to 50 meters southwest of Powerful Island. Bells were found on the ships, on which it was possible to read the names. Despite the fact that they were heavily covered with nets, the members of the expedition managed to find numerous remnants of ammunition and small arms.

At the moment, it is planned to conduct a new expedition to identify the ships of the Tallinn Breakthrough at Cape Juminda (Estonia) in order to accurately identify many objects and draw up a map of their death.

