Deserved victory for Real Madrid who, despite starting off losing, came back and took the three points to start LaLiga on the right foot.
Full control of the match
Real Madrid had possession at all times and played judiciously, they could have scored several goals, and with control they also prevented Almería from creating any danger.
hazard inside
Ancelotti put the Belgian behind Benzema which allowed him to get more into the game and free up the right lane for a Lucas Vázquez who had good runs from the wing.
Alaba’s departure to throw the foul on the goal
The Austrian came out in the second half just to take the free kick that would culminate the game’s comeback and give the Whites victory.
Kroos’ long balls
The German found spaces to the hole that he knew how to take advantage of with his great long movement and enabled many plays on the wings for the wings and wings.
lack of effectiveness
Although it is true that the Almería goalkeeper had a great night and stopped many balls almost impossible, the Whites’ attackers missed some occasions that they had not forgiven in other games.
Disappointment in the first minutes
As was the case last year, the whites had a disconnection at the start that allowed Almería to take the lead. Real Madrid must correct these situations since on many occasions they harm them too much.
