From: Momir Takac, Teresa Toth

Four young women die in an accident at an infamous curve in Malibu. The driver, a millionaire’s son, faces life imprisonment.

Malibu – A tragic accident has cost the lives of four young women in the USA. A millionaire’s son is said to have driven his BMW into a group of students in Malibu, California, due to excessive speed. He will soon have to stand trial on four counts of manslaughter.

167 km/h instead of 72: millionaire’s son in court for quadruple murder

The accused, Fraser Bohm, pleaded not guilty at his first court hearing on Wednesday (October 25). The local station reported this ABC7. The 22-year-old did not appear in court in person, but had his lawyer Michael Kraut make the statement. Bohm had been arrested and charged the day before, about a week after the devastating accident.

Bohm was originally charged with aggravated manslaughter, but the court later upgraded the charge to four counts of murder. The prosecution is convinced that Bohm was driving significantly too fast on the Pacific Coast Highway. How NBC Los Angeles writes, District Attorney George Gascón stated at a press conference that Bohm was traveling at 104 miles per hour (167 km/h) when the speed limit was only 45 miles per hour (72 km/h). This speed was recorded by the black box required for cars in the USA shortly before the impact.

The driver claims he was being followed.

The defendant is then said to have rammed at least three parked cars with his BMW, which were then thrown into a group of young women standing on the side of the road. Students Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, 21, Asha Weir, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at a place known by locals as “Dead Man’s Curve.” A similar incident occurred in Belgium in 2022, when a vehicle drove into a crowd, killing six people.

Kraut defended Bohm, who regularly provided insights into his luxurious lifestyle on social networks. His client was chased and harassed by another vehicle before the accident, the lawyer told the AP. However, this account was disputed by the Los Angeles County Police Department. They had “no evidence” for this, said a spokesman at a press conference. If convicted, Bohm faces life in prison. Also in There was a fatal accident with a BMW in Göttingen. (mt)

