The digitization of some of our daily activities, such as shopping online or consulting our online banking, has made our day-to-day life easier and more comfortable. But, like everything in life, it is important to know the possible risks to which we can expose ourselves if we do not know some basic concepts about cybersecurity.

As explained by Xavier Puig, professor of Economics and Business at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra Barcelona School of Management, the first thing to do is check if our phone or computer has the latest update of its operating system installed, as well as the latest version in the most frequently used online applications or programs. “In this way, the data you have to enter will be better protected. If we are using a PC, the next thing is to have an updated antivirus ”. Since they incorporate improvements and detect new types of viruses, shares Puig during the interview in Much to do, CaixaBank’s content program aimed at promoting financial education and increasing the population’s knowledge of basic concepts about personal finance.

Once this check is made, the professor points out a way to follow according to cybersecurity experts: type the web address in the top bar of the browser to avoid malicious links that sometimes appear in search engines and check if in front of that address the letters https and a lock icon appear. “By clicking on that padlock a menu appears in which we find the page’s security certificate. This must meet two conditions, be issued for the website or the company to which we want to connect and not be expired “, he explains.

The next key point is to protect our most confidential data, such as passwords, bank account numbers, and so on. For this, it is especially important to try not to make purchases online on public Wi-Fi networks and not to enter these references on pages that do not seem secure. “Do not share your personal information with strangers. When you go down the street, you don’t show your ID or your cards to everyone, right? Well, on the internet, don’t do it either. If they ask you by email, by text, or even by phone, don’t give them. It is very possible that you are facing a fraud ”, he says. If that happens and the sender is your bank or a company that you know well, contact them through another channel and ask them to confirm the problem.

These recommendations of Professor Puig on cybersecurity connect with the interview that the athlete Teresa Perales also offers to Much to do, the CaixaBank program that seeks to promote financial culture in society. In her, the swimmer spoke of the importance of feeling safe to face challenges and be able to overcome them successfully.

