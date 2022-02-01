In the last two seasons some serious accidents have involved Formula 1 drivers, such as that of Romain Grosjean, who was trapped in his fiery Haas in Bahrain, or that of Max Verstappen, who ended up in the Silverstone barriers at high speed, or the accident between the Dutch driver and Lewis Hamilton in Monza, where Red Bull literally surpassed the British’s Mercedes, touching his helmet, albeit adequately protected by the Halo. But the FIA ​​has always tried to improve on safety, and has decided to make more changes in view of the championship that will start in March by Sakhir, after having his hands tied on this issue last season, given the regulatory freeze that prevented substantial interventions on the cars.

Chassis. The most important intervention on the cars will be the one aimed at reinforce cars in the event of a side impact, a “T”. The Federation’s dilemma, as stated by Nicholas Tombazis (FIA technical manager) ad Auto, Motor und Sport, was to understand where to intervene: “Our research has shown that an extremely rigid frame and a nose that absorbs more energy are the most efficient way to deal with such an accident.“. The chassis of the 2022 single-seaters will therefore be more often laterally, twice as strong as last season’s cars, which will lead to weight gain.

Stress test. The single-seaters will go from 752 to 795 kg and have been forced to overtake major load tests: “The energy that has to be absorbed will increase. In these findings we have identified a major problem. We cannot make the nose of the car as strong as we want, otherwise it would come off too easily. If it dissipates too much energy in the longitudinal direction, it can bend more easily in the event of a side impact “, Tombazis explained. A lesson has also been learned from Billy Monger’s crash in English F4, and the rear of the new Formula 1 cars has been designed so that it can no longer easily puncture the nose of the car following in the event of a rear-end collision.

Tanks and fires. What happened to Romain Grosjean in 2020 led to profound reflections, and the investigation into the Bahrain accident revealed the existence of parts too sharp, which in the event of an impact could have injured the pilots. This structure has been heavily revised, so that the riders’ legs and feet can receive better protection. In addition, special attention has been paid to the tank: “The teams will have to demonstrate to us through their studies that the engine will not take other parts of the chassis with it in case of detachment after a serious accident. This could in fact leave the fuel tank unprotected and increase the risk of fire“, Tombazis noted. Last season, the pilots also tested a new model of gloves, to further reduce the risk of burns.

Trackside signals. The system should become more efficient. First of all, the FIA ​​has moved in the design of the cars, so that the parts that can leave debris on the track are limited to a minimum, prohibiting various aerodynamic supports around the body of the car. This will be accompanied by an automatic warning system for pilots in the near future even more reactive than the current one, which can lead them to have a ready vision of what they will find in front of them, to slow down adequately and make the correct decisions.