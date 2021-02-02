In Moscow, three metro stations were closed at the entrance and exit: Okhotny Ryad, Ploshchad Revolyutsii, Aleksandrovsky Sad and Teatralnaya. This was reported on February 2 by the press service of the Moscow Metro.

“At the request of the police, the Teatralnaya station was closed at the entrance and exit. Trains pass the station without stopping, “the Moskovskiy Metro said on Twitter.

Also, the Izvestia correspondent reports on the arrest of several people on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow on February 2.

Earlier in the day, at the request of law enforcement agencies, access to Red Square was restricted. In addition, at the request of the police, traffic was restricted on 3rd Bukhvostov Street from Krasnobogatyrskaya Street to Projected Drive 917, 1st Bukhvostov Street from 3rd Bukhvostov to st. 2nd Bukhvostova, as well as along the Projected passage 917 from 1st Bukhvostova street to Bogorodsky Val street.

The roads were blocked in the area of ​​the Moscow City Court, where the meeting of the Simonovsky Court took place on Tuesday.

As part of the court session, the issue of replacing blogger Alexei Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one was considered. The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) applied for this.

The court granted the FSIN’s motion and replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence in the fraud case against Yves Rocher with a real one. The blogger will serve his sentence in a general regime colony.

The judge also ruled to credit the blogger with a year spent under house arrest. Thus, he will spend about 2 years and 8 months in the colony. Navalny’s defense announced its intention to appeal the verdict.

During the process, the Federal Penitentiary Service pointed out numerous violations of the supervision rules by Navalny. The blogger was supposed to regularly appear at the criminal enforcement inspectorate, but missed registration. So, in 2018, Navalny did not appear at the inspection 10 times, 40 absenteeism was recorded in 2019, and six in 2020.

On December 30, 2014, the Zamoskvoretsky court sentenced Navalny to 3.5 years probation in the Yves Rocher case with a probation period of five years, despite the fact that at that time he had already been conditionally sentenced in another criminal case. Thus, the blogger became the first person in Russia with two suspended sentences. In August 2017, the Simonovsky District Court of Moscow granted the Federal Penitentiary Service’s motion to extend Navalny’s probationary period for one year.