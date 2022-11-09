Abortion has been protected in four more states after Tuesday’s midterm elections in the United States. Referendum results in California, Michigan and Vermont have entrenched women’s reproductive rights in local law, while voters in Kentucky have rejected a proposal that would have removed abortion rights from the state Constitution. The decision of the referendum in Montana is yet to be known, which, until Wednesday afternoon, was inclined to reject legislation that requires health workers to provide medical care to fetuses resulting from an abortion.

The result of the state referendums on reproductive rights comes almost five months after the Supreme Court struck down the federal right to abortion, which had been guaranteed throughout the country since 1973. It was then that the same court recognized the right of women to decide on their bodies in the controversial case Roe vs. Wade. The last decision of the Supreme Court, in June of this year, leaves the responsibility to legislate on the subject in the hands of the States. Several of them have reinterpreted old laws and others have decided to write new regulations. After Tuesday’s vote, half of the states allow the right to abortion and a dozen have severely restricted or banned it altogether.

Reproductive rights groups have welcomed the referendum results, saying they reflect the interest Americans have in avoiding an abortion ban. “Kentucky, Michigan, Vermont and California showed that when reproductive freedom is on the ballot, voters always choose control over their bodies, lives and futures. Abortion right wins,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said in a statement.

The right to abortion played a very important role in many of the electoral campaigns in various states. The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, commented after the results that his state is “proud” of the citizen’s decision to protect that right in the state Constitution. Newsom was also re-elected in Tuesday’s election.

For Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, reproductive freedom was also a counterweight to her campaign. Whitmer campaigned intensely with her women’s advocate to decide, and finally, on Tuesday, she won re-election. The decision of the citizens of Michigan in the referendum buries the local legislation of 1931 that prohibited abortion and that would have been imposed again in the State after the recent decision of the Supreme Court. “This victory will provide a blueprint for other states seeking to use the power of direct democracy to restore reproductive rights previously enshrined in Roe,” said Nicole Wells Stallworth, executive director of Planned Parenthood Michigan.

the other referendums

On election Tuesday, other referendums were also voted in 36 states. Among them was the legalization of marijuana. Its use for recreational purposes will be allowed in the states of Maryland and Missouri, where votes significantly favored the measure. However, in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, the use of this substance has been ruled out. Since 2012, when Colorado authorized the use of marijuana, 39 states have joined the authorization of its consumption. Until now, federal law prohibits it.

Another of the referendums voted in these elections was that of the remains of slavery provided for in some local laws. Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont decided to eliminate slavery in the form of forced labor from state legislation, which is still implemented in some prisons in the country. Louisiana was the exception: the southern state prevented it with 60.9% of the votes against its annulment. Slavery has been prohibited in the United States since 1865, when it was included in the 13th amendment to the Constitution.

