reviewIn the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from 2018, several versions of the superhero were floating around, including one from the film noir universe (gloomy and in black and white), a piggy (Spider-Pork), and a Japanese manga variant. Hundreds more are thrown on top of that in the successor. That it won’t be a mess deserves a deep bow.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Star rating ★ Action/Animation



Tired of spiders yet? Not so strange. Since 2002, we have gone through no less than twelve cinema films. All the more surprising is that number thirteen, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, not only visually, but also in terms of depth, humor and emotion has become the most ambitious in the series. This is done, among other things, by literally expanding Spidey’s world. In the Marvel films, the ‘multiverse’ with several parallel worlds has become a tried and tested concept, but it has rarely been used as inventively as it is now.

Teenager Miles Morales was bitten by a radioactive spider in the first movie after watching the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker’s alter ego, die. He was eventually able to take his place after some help from web-slingers from other dimensions. It’s a shame to give too much away about the sequel, but when the entire multiverse is in danger, Miles arrives in a bizarre in-between world where countless Spider-People roam and one Miguel O’Hara ensures that all timelines are not disrupted too much. This means, among other things, that an ‘inevitable’ death is planned. Morales refuses to accept that.

Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen enjoy a quiet moment in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. © Sony Pictures Animation



The plot of Across the Spider-Verse cleverly plays with themes of freedom of choice, destiny and taking responsibility versus following your own path. This is accompanied by a dizzying animation style in which the cinema screen is divided into different panels more than once.

Playmobil world

Don’t be surprised if we suddenly dive into a Playmobil world or meet eccentric figures like Spider-Punk who does what a punk should do: rebel against the established order. You are short of eyes. And just when chaos seems to reign, the makers insert welcome moments of stillness. It all remains wonderfully intimate too.

The fact that it stops abruptly after more than two hours and then makes the viewer wait a year for a third film is frustrating. But Star Wars already pulled off that trick in 1980 with The Empire Strikes Back and it is now known as the best part of the series. Across the Spider-Verse makes you hungry for more of this phenomenal anarchy anyway.

Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Voices: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Oscar Isaac





