ReviewThose who love international intrigue will be served in the six-part series The Diplomatic, in which backroom politics is practiced at the highest level. The series is now a hit on Netflix.

Everything revolves around the diplomat couple Kate and Hal Wyler, played by Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell. He is a former US ambassador with a considerable track record and an inveterate vain spout. His wife has earned her spurs as a diplomat in the Middle East and is used to operating in the shadows. To her horror, she is appointed overnight as America’s ambassador to England, a post full of protocols that the practical Kate is not exactly waiting for.

This awkward situation becomes even more precarious when an attack on a British naval vessel in the Middle East leaves more than 40 dead. The British government claims that Iran is behind the attack, but Kate has her reservations. Rightly so, as it soon turns out.

The Diplomat gives a witty and chaotic insight into this environment. For the viewer, it is a bonus to compare the staged heads of government with real politicians.

Is the crude British prime minister who constantly quotes Churchill based on Boris Johnson? He looks nothing like it in appearance, but his erratic behavior is familiar. And is the US president, an older white man who doesn’t seem too bright, grafted onto both Biden and Trump? It’s an ongoing puzzle.

But everything revolves around Kate in the series. A woman who does not allow anyone to dictate the law to anyone in this world, she goes her own way in this minefield even though she is annoyingly trampled by her overzealous husband who regularly introduces himself as ‘Madam Ambassador.’

The Diplomat doesn’t just have to rely on the hectic plot twists. The dialogues are razor-sharp and come from the pen of Deborah Cahn, who caused a furore with acclaimed series such as The Western Wing and Homeland. The language is often foul, and Kate – who is shocked to discover that this ambassadorship is a litmus test for a possible promotion to the US vice presidency – doesn’t mince words in this regard either.

The Diplomat mixes many genres. It is on the one hand a political thriller, but also a black comedy, especially when Kate’s faded marriage is examined.

