For a long time, fans of the Game of Thrones books thought that their beloved fantasy series could not be adapted into a film. There were too many characters, the worlds were too big and the murders too bloody. But showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss made it happen and Game of Thrones quickly became the most successful HBO series ever. Despite the disappointing final season, the duo was signed to Netflix for more than $200 million.

