reviewSometimes after seeing a film that is based on a true story, it is better not to do any fact checking. Reality is usually a bit disappointing. That is also the case for Dumb Money, a delightful comedy about a group of small investors who sparked a mini-revolution during the coronavirus pandemic and turned Wall Street upside down. Jan Modaal finally wins over the arrogant money-grubber. Come on, into the movie then.
Gudo Tienhooven
