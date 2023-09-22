Four soldiers of the 4th Mountain Division of the Argentine Army died in an accident on a mountain road near the city of Neuquén in the province of the same name. This was reported on September 21 by the publication Pagina/12.

The incident occurred on regional highway 62 leading to Lake Lolog. A truck carrying military personnel left the road and fell from a height of up to 12 m. In addition to the deaths, another 18 people, nine of whom were seriously injured, were taken to local hospitals. According to the source, one of the victims refused hospitalization.

“In total, four people died, three men and one woman, nine people were hospitalized in critical condition, another nine were in stable condition,” the local news agency quoted members of the Argentine prosecutor’s office as saying. La Nacion.

Earlier, on July 22, a truck carrying military personnel from the country’s Ministry of Defense overturned in Azerbaijan, resulting in the death of one person.