During the Four Days Marches on Wednesday, four foreign soldiers were caught carrying too little equipment. That results in an immediate disqualification, but the military can still appeal, said march leader Henny Sackers. It concerns three Americans and a Briton.

Military runners are allowed to run 40 kilometers instead of 50, but they must carry 10 kilos of equipment. There are regular unexpected weight checks along the way, which almost always result in violations.

Career implications

In addition to the military, eleven Four Days Marches runners – civilians – were disqualified on Wednesday, according to Sackers. This happened for various reasons, such as taking prohibited aids or cutting off part of the route.

Two disqualified contestants have appealed. Who they are is unknown. According to Sackers, soldiers almost always appeal, because a disqualification during the Four Days Marches can have consequences for their military career. The objectors will hear what a special committee has decided on Wednesday evening. According to the march leader, it does happen that a disqualification is reversed.