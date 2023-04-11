Victoria City.- Four elements of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) were charged with the alleged homicide qualified and attempted homicide against a group of young people in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, during February 26. Among the victims, five lost their lives, one was injured and another was unharmed.

The initial hearing was held by videoconference, at the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Reynosa. During the event, the prosecutors formulated the accusation based on evidence data, with which they tried to prove the guilt of the military in the death of Gustavo Pérez Beriles, Wilberto Mata Estrada, Jonathan Aguilar Sánchez, Alejandro Trujillo Rocha and Gustavo Ángel Suárez Castillo .

The leadership began at 10:44 a.m. this Monday and ended at 2:21 p.m. local time.

The defendants asked the judge to duplicate the constitutional term, in order to resolve their legal situation; therefore, the next hearing will resume this Wednesday the 12th, opening at 4:00 p.m. See also Members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel are arrested in Salamanca

However, the soldiers identified as Bernardo “N”, Agustín “N”, Jorge Nicolás “N” and Juan Carlos “N” were sent to unofficial preventive detention at the Military Camp Number 1 in Mexico City by order of the judge of control Eduardo Javier Saenz Torres.

The FGR opened the investigation folder against the elements of the Sedena since February, who were related to the death of five young people in the Manuel Cavazos Lerma neighborhood, belonging to the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

During the investigations, agents of the Federal Public Ministry interviewed the relatives of the young people and requested support from the Sedena to do the same with the personnel related to this case.