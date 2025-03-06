As are the training that most ask personal trainers PIN twinsthey do not stop creating new formulas so that the abdomen is worked. There are so many exercises that improve this part of the body!

Working the Core implies working the muscles of … back and Around the pelvisand this type of training is done on the ground or on a mat. Focus on making strength in the muscles of the abdomen and with making several series of each exercise of 12 to 15 repetitions, it would be more than enough to see changes in the strength of this body area.

Look for a mat and follow the fitness routine of the PIN twins which consists of doing four exercises, three series of 15 repetitions each year and 15 seconds of rest. Go for it!

Exercise 1. Opening and heels

Opening exercise and heels.





Setting the back on the floor and legs stretched in vertical position, we open them and close everything we can and when the legs come together in the center, we take off the gluteus of the ground from a boost to start the sequence again. We make 15 repetitions.

EXERCISE 2. Side shrink

Side shrink exercise.





Lady lying down, with the upper train raised – as seen in the image – we perform 15 abdomen shrinks, as if we wanted to reduce the waist. In the next series we change side.

Exercise 3. Crunch in V

Setting the back on the ground and with the legs up, we made 15 abs keeping the legs in that position.

Exercise 4. Side elevations

Side elevation exercise.





Lying on the floor, with the legs stretched up and supported sideways, as in the image, we lift and lower the legs 15 times. In the next series we change side.

Remember that you can follow all the training routines of the PIN twins in ABC well -being.











