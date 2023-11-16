The political tension that has been experienced in the last two days in the Congress of Deputies has taken to the streets this Thursday. Four socialist deputies were scolded early in the morning when they were having breakfast in a cafeteria near the Upper House before attending the second day of Pedro Sánchez’s investiture. According to police sources, the parliamentarians have received insults and eggs and a cup have been thrown at them by a group of between seven and eight people who have identified them as members of the PSOE. “Hang your head while I’m here, you fucking dog,” one of the assailants snapped at them, while another threatened them: “Disgusting, traitorous, they had to kill you.” Those affected are the Basque socialists Daniel Senderos Oraá and María Luisa García Gurrutxaga, the Valencian Vicent Sarrià Morell, and the Aragonese Herminio Rufino Sancho.

More information

At least two of them, Senderos and García Gurrutxaga, as well as one of the police officers who came to protect them, were hit by eggs and coffee stains that were thrown at them. Seven alleged attackers were identified by the Police, but their arrest has not been made. The PSOE will file the subsequent complaint, as explained in the socialist party. All those identified are men between the ages of 31 and 31.

The events occurred shortly after the four parliamentarians left the hostel near the chamber where they had spent the night to have breakfast at the El Barografía cafeteria-restaurant, at number 10 Calle del Príncipe. Once inside, the deputies were harassed by a group of customers of the establishment who, at the same time, recorded them with their mobile phones. Given the fear caused by the insults and threats, one of the victims telephoned the National Police agents who had been escorting them these days as part of the security plan put in place to prevent incidents during the investiture.

The PP points to PSOE deputies

Upon arriving at the premises, the police were able to see how a group of between seven and eight people were insulting the parliamentarians for having identified them as members of the socialist party. According to police sources, none of them carried flags or symbols that identified them with any ideology. However, given the aggressive and violent attitude of all of them and the fear that a physical attack could occur, the bodyguards decided to remove the deputies from the premises. However, once outside, the group continued to berate the deputies while throwing eggs and coffee at them. The insults were also directed against the agents, at whom they shouted “dogs of the State.” A police officer had to stop one of the attackers when he was apparently going to hit the parliamentarians. The agents then chose to quickly transfer the deputies within the security control that surrounds Congress these days.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. See also Russia increases its fears of default after making payment in rubles Subscribe

On the other hand, several socialist deputies have denounced a PP campaign on networks that consists of dedicating a tweet to each of the 121 PSOE parliamentarians in which it is assured that the recipient has betrayed their principles by supporting the investiture of Pedro Sánchez , his leader, in exchange for the amnesty of the leaders of the process. All the tweets, signed by the Popular Group in Congress, have this same message: “Today he delivers his principles and votes yes to the investiture of Pedro Sánchez in exchange for amnesty.” All messages are also labeled with the phrase everything for the chair.

Socialist deputy Herminio Sancho, at a moment during the failed investiture session of Alberto Núñez Feijóo (PP), on September 26.

Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE)

During the plenary session, the socialist spokesperson, Patxi López, asked the PP to condemn the harassment of the PSOE deputies: “They feed those who attack the socialist headquarters who go to Ferraz to sing the Face to sun and with inflatable dolls, they are fascist and sexist. “Today they have harassed and thrown eggs at deputies of this Chamber and the Andalusian Parliament, to whom they point to our leaders and activists, all of them courage and strength, they are not going to silence us!”, the socialist spokesperson stated to the PP bench. “Do not turn your frustration about not having the Government into hatred. They do not attack the socialists, they attack democracy,” added the spokesperson for the socialist group in Congress.

“We always condemn violence and we stand in solidarity with the attacked deputy,” said the deputy and deputy secretary of organization of the PP Miguel Tellado, after asking to speak due to allusions in the plenary session, although he added that it is the PSOE that does not condemn violence. with “his amnesty”.