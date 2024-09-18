Games are periodically released on online services. Nintendohowever, there are no set dates or anything like that, they just release them randomly and without warning what kind of video games they can expect, more because of the platform issue. And now, after a little over a month without having anything, they have finally wanted to add more to the catalog, which now we are going for the classic part, speaking clearly of the 16-bit console par excellence, the SNES.

In this case, there are four classics that can be played, the first of which is no more and no less than Battletoads Double Dragonthen we have Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen’in Shūgō!the third is COSMO GANG THE PUZZLE and to finish comes Big RunIt is worth mentioning that some of them are being released in Western territory for the first time, although since they are not complicated to play, they have not been translated from their native language.

Here is the description of each game:

Battletoads & Double Dragon: is an action and beat ’em up video game released in 1993. It is a crossover between two popular franchises of the time: Battletoads (from Rare) and Double Dragon (from Technos Japan). This title combined characters and elements from both series, making it unique at the time. In the game, players can choose between three anthropomorphic toads of Battletoads (Rash, Zitz, and Pimple) or brothers Billy and Jimmy Lee from Double Dragon. The mission is to stop the evil Dark Queen (from Battletoads) and the Shadow Boss (from Double Dragon), who have joined forces to conquer the world. Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen’in Shūgō!: is a sports video game, specifically dodgeball, released in 1993 in Japan for the Super Famicom console (known as Super Nintendo outside Japan). It is part of the popular series Kunio-kunwhich includes games like River City Ransom and Super Dodge Ball. The game stands out for its arcade style and humorous approach, in which the characters of the franchise Kunio-kun compete in intense, over-the-top dodgeball matches. Players can choose from different teams, each featuring characters from the universe Kunio-kunand use special abilities and unique moves during matches. In addition to its frenetic gameplay, the title includes single-player and multiplayer game modes, which made it very popular among fans of the genre. Cosmo Gang: The Puzzle: is a puzzle video game developed and published by Namco in 1992 for arcade machines and later ported to the Super Famicom console (Super Nintendo in Japan). It is a spin-off of another game called Cosmo Gang: The Videowhich was a shoot ’em up style title released by the same company. Players must arrange different colored blocks in a grid to remove them, similar to puzzle games like Tetris either Puyo Puyo. The main objective is to prevent the blocks from reaching the top of the screen while trying to group blocks of the same color to remove them. Throughout the game, the comical and colorful characters of Cosmo Gangwhich add a humorous touch to the title. Big Run: is a racing video game developed by Jaleco and released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in 1991. The game is set during the famous Dakar Rally, one of the toughest endurance races in the world, crossing difficult terrain such as deserts, dunes and mountains. Here, users drive off-road vehicles through various sections of the race, trying to complete the course in the shortest time possible while competing against other racers controlled by artificial intelligence. The game features graphics in mode 7, a technical feature of the SNES that allows the rotation and scaling of images to simulate three-dimensional effects, which was an attraction at the time.

These titles can now be tested on the service Nintendo Switch Online basic, you don’t have to pay the most expensive price. You just have to update the App SNES.

Via: Nintendo

Author’s note: We could say that the most important game of all is Rare’s, and it suggests that Microsoft continues to lend these licenses to Nintendo. Hopefully there will be more things like Diddy Kong Racing soon.