Four people have been injured when a minibus left the road near Cabo Silleiro, in Baiona (Pontevedra), very close to the waters of the Atlantic. The vehicle has overturned and has fallen on some rocks, which have prevented it from descending towards the sea, although it has remained in an unstable position. The injured are the three passengers and the driver, who had to be released, since the twisted irons and the position in which the minibus was left prevented her from leaving it. Civil Guard sources have explained that there was a risk that the bus would have rolled into the sea.

The bus, belonging to the Lugove company, made a route between the towns of Baiona and A Guarda. At about ten in the morning, when it was driving at kilometer 22 of the PO-552 road, a steep road that runs along the coast, the minibus left the road, overcame a wall and overturned on the rocks. where it was already stopped, with the wheels up, in an unstable position and at risk of capsizing and rolling towards the sea, in an area of ​​little unevenness.

The image shows how close the minibus was to the sea. Salvador Sas (EFE)

The Efe agency details that it was a sailor who notified the Civil Guard of the event. When the agents arrived at the point, in Baredo, they found that two passengers had managed to get out by their own means, while two others were trapped: the driver, who was conscious, and a woman, who was injured in a hip. . The intervention of the Firefighters was necessary to, first, secure the vehicle and prevent it from rolling and falling into the sea and, later, to release the two trapped people, who suffered injuries of different degrees.

The mayor of Baiona, Carlos Gómez, has explained that the minibus has been stopped at the first crag of the rocks, which, in his opinion, has prevented “a misfortune that could have been greater”. “As serious as it could have been, it has finally been a scare,” the mayor told the Europa Press agency. The driver and an injured woman were trapped in the bus and had to be extracted by firefighters.