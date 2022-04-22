New ratings for Siphon Filter 1, 2, Dark Mirror, and Logan’s Shadow have appeared in Korea, for both PlaySation 5 and PlayStation 4. This update, and the timing of it, suggests all of these games may well be making their way to Sony’s upcoming Premium tier subscription package, which promises access to a catalog of “beloved classic games”.

The only games in the series to have not been given a rating for modern consoles are Siphon Filter 3 (which originally released for PlayStation on all the way back in 2001), and Siphon Filter: The Omega Strain, which came out on the PlayStation 2 in 2004.

Below is a table showing these new ratings from the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea (via Gematsu).

After months of unconfirmed reports, Sony officially announced its new look subscription service in March.

So far, however, reactions to it have been lukewarm. This remodel will see users’ subscriptions structured across three different payment tiers, combining Sony’s existing subscription offerings of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.

However, it is still not exactly clear what users can expect with each tier, or if it will really be worth the money. Will the stealthy Siphon Filter be a series that gets players excited enough to spend £99.99 on a yearly subscription?

What we do know is that, on its launch, Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal will be included in the Extra and Premium tiers. We also have the slightly wishy-washy assurance from Jim Ryan that Sony has “massive publisher participation” with “all the big names present.”

But, when you also consider the fact that we will not be getting any of the upcoming first party launches on the day of their release, it does feel like Sony has dropped the ball a bit on this one.