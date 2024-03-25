The XXXI National Contest of Saetas and Cantes Mineros Ciudad de La Unión already has finalists. Those classified for the final of the contest, which will take place this Wednesday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m., in the Parish of Nuestra Señora del Rosario, are the Sevillian Anabel Rodríguez Rosado 'Anabel de Vico', the Cádiz-born José Antonio Romero Pérez 'El Perrito' and Leonor López Rodríguez from Jaen. From Cáceres, Miriam Cantero Díaz completes the list of finalists.

The four selected, among the numerous candidates who have entered this contest, will compete for the different prizes of the contest: the first prize for saetas and the Isabel Díaz 'La Levantina' trophy, the first prize for mining songs of the passion and the Esteban Bernal Velasco trophy, the second prize in either category and the special jury prize, which can be replaced by the special jury prize for young singers.

Those in charge of designating each of the awards will be Onísimo Samuel Hernández, flamenco expert and festival director; the professor of the Cartagena Conservatory of Music José Antonio Sánchez, award-winning guitarist and composer, and Juan Francisco Pérez Avilés, flamenco expert and cultural manager, founder of the 'Ciudad de La Unión' National Mushroom Contest. The secretary of the jury is the union artist Antonia Esther Martínez.

The final will be open to the public. The XXXI National Contest of Saetas and Mineros Cantes de Pasión Ciudad de La Unión is organized by the Cante de las Minas Foundation together with the Hon. La Unión City Council and the Illustrious Brotherhood of the Santísimo Cristo de los Mineros, and the collaboration of the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM).