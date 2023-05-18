– Do they get bored in the National Guard? Military women surprise with their charisma | VIDEO

– Strong and happy! This is how a military woman from the Mexican Army trains | VIDEO

– Teacher shows this film to her students and a mother fights to get fired | VIDEO

– Soriana: Couple shows what they bought with 2,600 pesos and criticizes them for this reason | VIDEO

This month of May had and still has astronomical phenomena ahead that astrology considered vital in the development of signs of the zodiac. Just a few hours ago the Moon – Jupiter conjunction, event whose energies will affect love to some people.

If you have empirically verified that horoscopes really matter and that the signs of the zodiac can be accompanied by different attitudes, you will be interested to know if the occultation of Jupiter on the Moon will influence your love life.

We anticipate that the most affected signs of love are: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and CapricornFor this reason, they must take things slowly and know how to decide very well to avoid future problems, as they are already carrying an extra load on the slope.

Below we will briefly explain what the stars say about your present and future:

Affected signs

– Virgo: Their main problems will be money and work, but with a lot of effort they will be able to get out of them. This is not a good time to start romantic relationships, focus your attention on what really matters now. Your relationship problems could be related to moneybut do not fear true love, you have to learn to choose well.

– Capricorn: Health problems will most likely come into your life, Capricorn, do not panic. The stars indicate that it will be an annoying disease but nothing serious. Take care of your diet, that’s where the discomfort could come in.

If you think about love, analyze everything you do, most likely your partner is not having such a good time and fall into self-centered attitudes that you could regret not changing positively.

– Scorpion: Time to time, I know you’re not having a good time at all but fix your eyes on the goal. You will achieve it in the end, just think carefully about each of your decisions. Don’t do to do, don’t say to say, reflect on every word.

In the field of love things should be similar, do not be impulsive although something inside you tells you that she or he is the right person. Do you really want to spend the rest of your days next to her? It is not an easy decision and we both know that sometimes your poor decision-making capacity has worked against you.

Taurus: As in the case of Capricorns, health problems could arrive, although the stars indicate that it would be an injury to the extremities. Take care of what you do, who you live with and where you move.

Jupiter’s occultation in the Moon will make Taurus very emotionally weak, so try to keep control of your personal life and avoid conflicts with friends or your romantic partner. Remember that words are carried away by the wind, but sometimes it brings them back later. Watch what you say and take care of yourself.