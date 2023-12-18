Detective Bond named avoidance one of the four signs of infidelity

A private detective from the Bond Rees Private Investigations agency, Aaron Bond, named four signs by which one can determine the infidelity of a partner. His words transmits The Sun.

So, a person who suspects his partner of cheating needs to pay attention to how often he holds his phone in his hands. According to the detective, cheaters always carry gadgets with them and do not allow their partners to use them because they fear that they will be caught in infidelity. In addition, such people often change passwords on their phones. “You should also look at how they put the phone down when they are not using it. If they put it face down, they're probably hiding something,” says Bond.

The detective named avoidance of the other half’s company as another sign of a partner’s possible infidelity. Bond said that many cheaters stop telling their partners about everyday life because they are forced to lie and hide the affair. In order not to remember all the made-up facts and not to be caught lying, they prefer to distance themselves from their other halves.

In addition, according to Bond, changes in a partner's libido may also indicate his infidelity. With the advent of an affair, many people begin to become less intimate with their partners. And some, on the contrary, often have sex with them out of guilt.

Another alarming signal in the behavior of a traitor is aggression towards the other half. This is due to the fact that unfaithful partners are often in an anxious state. “And to get rid of the tension they feel, they will try to convince themselves that you are the problem, and out of nowhere they will begin to have negative attitudes towards you,” he claims.

Previously, men and women who experienced betrayal spoke about the main alarm bells that revealed their partners’ infidelity. Many recalled that the partners who cheated on them began to leave home too often.