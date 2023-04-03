Home page World

Split

Firefighters are on duty at the Klinikum am Urban. © Dominik Totaro/dpa

A woman who was stuck in an elevator is in mortal danger. The fire brigade does not rule out intentional arson.

Berlin – Three patients and a nurse were seriously injured in the fire in a Berlin clinic. Among the patients is a woman who was stuck in an elevator at the time of the fire and suffered life-threatening injuries, the fire department said at night. According to this, a total of around 40 people were cared for, some were classified as slightly injured, and smoke poisoning was suspected in several cases. Two firefighters were also slightly injured.

According to a fire department spokesman, the fire appears to have started with burning hospital beds in the hallway. It was initially unclear how these could catch fire. According to the police, a suspicious man was arrested and intentional arson cannot be ruled out. The smoke spread over eight floors of the clinic building, and the rescue center was evacuated. The flames were eventually extinguished. dpa