Of: Sebastian Richter

In Russia, several Russian men in important positions died over the Christmas holidays. The background is unclear.

Moscow – in the middle of Ukraine war Mysterious deaths keep happening in Russia. Several high-ranking Russian people also died unexpectedly over the Christmas period. The deaths join a list of high-ranking businessmen, oligarchs and state officials who have died from suicide, unexplained accidents or sudden natural causes. Four Russian men have died in a matter of days since Christmas Eve, according to US Magazine Newsweek reported.

Among the dead is Alexander Busakov. He was general manager of the Admiralty shipyard of the United Shipbuilding Company of Russia, which specializes in building submarines. According to the Russian news agency mug he died on Christmas Eve, the cause of death is unclear. Tass described his death as an “untimely” and tragic incident.

The United Shipbuilding Company confirmed his death. In an accompanying statement, the company writes that with the death of Alexander Busakov, the entire national shipbuilding industry has suffered an irretrievable loss. “Bending responsibility for the most complicated assignments, he performed each one with dignity, earning him a high reputation both in the industry and among the country’s leaders,” he said Newsweek the explanation.

Mysterious deaths in Russia: businessman dies on trip to India

A manufacturer and businessman, Pavel Antov, died on Christmas Day. The 65-year-old did not return to Russia from a trip to India. Two days earlier, his companion, Vladimir Budanov, died of a stroke, Newsweek reports. Both were traveling in the Indian state of Odisha. Antov was depressed after Budanov’s death and died shortly after, according to the Odisha Police Chief Commissar.

The Russian consul in charge of the area, Alexei Idamkin, reported that the police could not identify a “criminal element” in the two deaths, the news agency said mug.

Death in Nizhny Tagil: Putin canceled visit shortly before

Also on Christmas Day died in Moscow General Alexei Maslov. Formerly commander of the Russian ground forces, the 70-year-old was most recently special representative of the military company Uralvagonzavod, like the New York Post reported. This group specializes in the manufacture of battle tanks. He reportedly died in a military hospital. The exact background is unclear.

A few days before Maslov’s death, Russia’s President Wladimir Putin canceled a trip to the tank factory in Nizhny Tagil. The city had been preparing for the visit for days, but Putin changed his plans at the last minute, British newspaper The Mirror reports. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the visit was not on the president’s schedule. However, the city had prepared extensively for his visit.

The former general director of a manufacturer of spacecraft and space launch systems, Vladimir Yevgenievich Nesterov, also died recently. Nesterov was formerly the director general of the Krunichev Center. During the Second World War, the group manufactured fighter planes and bombers, and even in the Soviet era, production included space rockets and military equipment. The Krunichev Center confirmed Nesterov’s death but did not give the exact date or circumstances.

Kremlin involvement not proven – but not ruled out either

Whether the Kremlin is connected to the deaths is pure speculation at the moment. At the latest since the so-called Tiergarten murder in Berlin, however, it has been clear that Russia does not shy away from eliminating its opponents outside the country’s borders. In August 2019, the Russian Vadim Krassikov shot and killed the Georgian Selimkhan Khangoshvili and was sentenced to life imprisonment. According to the judgment of the Berlin Superior Court, the murder was connected to the leadership in Russia, the judge spoke of “state terrorism”.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war came several Russian oligarchs perished under mysterious circumstances. Kremlin involvement is unproven, however Experts do not rule out that Russia played its part in the deaths. (pron)